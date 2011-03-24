Syrian Police Just Opened Fire On "Hundreds Of Youths"

Photo: AP

Syrian police have opened fire on protesters near the city of Deraa, according to Reuters.The protesters are reportedly “youths.” At least 15 people have been killed, according to liberation.fr.



Details are scarce out of Syria, as there is limited media coverage of affairs within the country.

More to follow…

