Check Out The Playground In Syria That's Made Out Of Russian Rockets

This week is
Eid al-Adha, one of the two most important festivals in the Muslim calender.
The four-day festival has been celebrated slightly differently in Syria, given the brutal war destroying the country.
Reuters photographer Bassam Khabieh visited Abou Ali al-Bitar, who used remnants of weapons including rockets, mortar shells, bullet casings to create some entertainment for the children during the holiday.
These pictures were taken in the Douma suburb of Damascus. Another poignant aspect of this year’s Eid in Syria is that the regime of Bashar al-Assad is currently blockading other Damascus suburbs — the same area
gassed with chemical weapons— to starve rebel-held neighborhoods.
“We won’t allow them to be nourished in order to kill us,” a 24-year-old pro-regime soldier, referring to civilians as well as rebels, told The Wall Street Journal. “Let them starve for a bit, surrender and then be put on trial.”
Muslim clerics ruled that people could eat cats, dogs, and donkeys to celebrate the “Feast of the Sacrifice.”
Here are a few more make ordnance ornaments, including musical instruments:
As noted by
Brown Moses, the video below “shows a whole bunch of things made from the remains of bombs in
#Syria, including a drum set and lamp”:
