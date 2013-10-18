Check Out The Playground In Syria That's Made Out Of Russian Rockets

REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh Abou Ali al-Bitar lights candles on a candle holder made from weapons remnants in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013.

This week is

Eid al-Adha, one of the two most important festivals in the Muslim calender.

The four-day festival has been celebrated slightly differently in Syria, given the brutal war destroying the country.

Reuters photographer Bassam Khabieh visited Abou Ali al-Bitar, who used remnants of weapons including rockets, mortar shells, bullet casings to create some entertainment for the children during the holiday.

REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh Children ride on makeshift swings made from remnants of rockets at a basement in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013.

These pictures were taken in the Douma suburb of Damascus. Another poignant aspect of this year’s Eid in Syria is that the regime of Bashar al-Assad is currently blockading other Damascus suburbs — the same area

gassed with chemical weapons— to starve rebel-held neighborhoods.

“We won’t allow them to be nourished in order to kill us,” a 24-year-old pro-regime soldier, referring to civilians as well as rebels, told The Wall Street Journal. “Let them starve for a bit, surrender and then be put on trial.”

Muslim clerics ruled that people could eat cats, dogs, and donkeys to celebrate the “Feast of the Sacrifice.”

Here are a few more make ordnance ornaments, including musical instruments:

REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh Children play with musical instruments made from remnants of weapons at a basement in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013.

REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh A youth plays with a game made from remnants of mortar shells at a basement in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013.

REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh Children play with ornamental objects made from remnants of weapons at a basement in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013.

As noted by

Brown Moses, the video below “shows a whole bunch of things made from the remains of bombs in

#Syria, including a drum set and lamp”:

