Syria Would Be Obama's 8th Military Conflict

If President Barack Obama starts bombing Syria, it will be the eighth open military conflict of his presidency.

When Obama, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, gave his oath at the inauguration, there were three theatres of wars: Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

In 2011, America was more or less kicked out of Iraq. By then, Obama had surged troops in Afghanistan and increased cross-border strikes in Pakistan.

He took what was a one-off cruise missile strike in Somalia in early 2008, and expanded it into a concerted military operation against Boko Haram. That’s four.

He also cut a deal with Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi to conduct counter-terrorism operations and a bombing campaign in Yemen. That’s five.

He initiated a bombing and air campaign in Libya that ended in a boots-on-the-ground situation that was likely much bigger than anyone without a clearance knows. That’s six.

He then aided in French direct operations in Mali by providing surveillance drones and transport. That’s seven.

Now he’s pitching the idea of a cruise missile attack and possibly even a aerial bombing campaign in Syria, one that could conceivably lead to further escalation.

That’s eight.

Of course, that’s eight overt military excursions.

If we were to count covert, well then, the number would likely be much more staggering.

