Obama Is Going On A Furious Media Push To Sell A Syria Strike

President Barack Obama will embark on a furious push to sell his plan for military intervention in Syria beginning on Monday, when he will give interviews to six news networks.

Obama will sit down in taped interviews with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, PBS’ Gwen Ifill, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, ABC’s Diane Sawyer, NBC’s Brian Williams, and CBS’ Scott Pelley.

In the network’s statement, Fox News said that the White House had “hand-selected” the anchors.

It’s Wallace’s first interview with Obama since February 2009, the network said. The other anchors have interviewed Obama more frequently throughout his time in the White House and on the campaign trail last year.

It’s part of an extensive, ongoing push from the White House to sell Obama’s plan for limited, targeted airstrikes in Syria in response to President Bashar al-Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons against his own people on Aug. 21. And it comes as it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Congress will authorise military action.

On Sunday, Chief of Staff Denis McDonough will appear on all five Sunday morning shows to talk about the administration’s plan. And Obama will deliver a televised address to the nation in primetime on Tuesday night.

