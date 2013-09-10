Obama's Approval On Foreign Policy Has Collapsed To All-Time Lows

The debate over U.S. military action in Syria has pushed President Barack Obama’s approval ratings on handling foreign policy all-time lows in two new polls released Monday.

The latest, released by CNN Monday afternoon, found Obama’s approval rating on matters of foreign affairs at just 40%. That was a 4-point drop from June, Obama’s previous low.

A new Pew Research/USA Today survey found even worse numbers for the President. His approval on foreign policy had plunged to just 33% — down far from his previous low of 44% in November 2009 in that survey.

The dip in foreign-policy approval reflects the surging public opposition to U.S. military action in Syria, even in the limited, targeted scope that Obama has advocated. The CNN poll contains a slew of cringeworthy numbers for Obama, especially on foreign policy and Syria. His approval rating on handling the situation in Syria is just 31%, while an astounding 63% disapprove.

Obama’s overall approval rating is unchanged from June, at 45%.

Beginning on Monday, Obama is mounting a furious media push to sell his plan on Syria, when will give interviews to six networks. On Tuesday, he will address the nation in a primetime address from the Oval Office.

It comes as Congress looks increasingly unlikely to authorise any military action. Many members of Congress have cited near-record opposition.

