GOP Congressmen Spent Sunday Morning Urging Obama To Take Action In Syria

Across a variety of Sunday shows this morning, Republican lawmakers urged President Barack Obama to take further action in Syria, three days after the U.S. revealed intelligence that suggests President Bashar al-Assad’s regime has used chemical weapons.



The lawmakers urged an international response by the end of the year. Or, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) warned, the “whole region’s going to fall into chaos.”

Graham seemed to warn that if the U.S. doesn’t act, terrorist attacks involving chemical weapons could occur in the U.S.

“If we don’t change course in Syria, it’s going to become a failed state by the end of the year,” Graham said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“It’s fracturing along sectarian ethnic lines, it’s going to be an al-Qaeda safe haven. The second thing is the chemical weapons, enough to kill millions of people, are going to be compromised and fall into the wrong hands and the next bomb that goes off in America might not have nails and glass in it.”

Obama said Friday that Syria’s use of chemical weapons will be a “game-changer” in his approach to the conflict. But Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) chided Obama for his approach, saying his “red line” approach gave Assad a “green light” to do too much.

“The president drew a red line on chemical weapons, thereby giving a green light to Bashar al-Assad to do anything short of that,” McCain said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) said on CBS that no options should be ruled out in a response, including putting troops in Syria. McCain, though, said that would be the “worst thing” the U.S. could do to respond, since animosity toward America remains high in the region.

