French Journalist Killed In Syrian Attack

A journalist working for French TV station France-2 Television was killed in a rocket attack in Syria during a government authorised trip to the city of Homs, reports AP. Gilles Jacquier was killed when the group he was travelling with was struck with several grenades. The 43-year-old reporter had previous worked from other conflict zones such as Afghanistan and the Congo. As many as eight Syrians were also killed in the attack.



According to the Washington Post, a British reporter in an envoy behind Jacquier’s said that a rocket propelled grenade had been fired at the journalist and his fellow visitors and escorts. A Dutch journalist is also reported to be injured due to the explosions.

The Washington Post also reports that since December 27, when Arab League representatives arrived in Syria, there have been over 400 deaths as the result of attacks in the country.

Jacquier is being said to be the first Western journalist to be killed in Syria. Several domestic journalists have been tortured or killed as they’ve attempted to cover the uprisings against President Bashar Assad.

Footage of the aftermath of the attack has started to appear online. The video below shows a lifeless Jacquier being bundled into a car after the attack.

We warn that it is very graphic:

