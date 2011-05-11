Syria Is Torturing Activists For Access To Their Facebook Pages

Syrian security forces are torturing activists to get them to give up access to their Facebook accounts and to the Facebook Pages that protestors use to organise, according to The Telegraph.



This is grisly. It’s both a reminder of the importance of technology and social services to democratization, and of the double edge of those services: the internet can be a trove of information and intelligence for repressive regimes.

Apparently the effort is at least partly successful, both at disrupting organisation, and at preventing protestors from getting out video and other messages.

The Syrian regime has been arresting thousands of protestors in an attempt to keep protests down, while the world sorta-watches helplessly.

