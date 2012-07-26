Syria Is Going To Hell Even More Today

Photo: FreedomHouse

It’s been a huge day in Syria, with great live coverage from the Guardian. Here are some of the highlights:

Brazil has pulled all of its diplomats out of Syria.

A video has surfaced of a group calling themselves “Soldiers of the Omar Farouq Brigade in Syria” encouraging Muslims to join a jihad against the Assad regime.

The Syrian Brigadier General who defected has put his name forward as a possible leader of a provisional government to replace Assad. The video release is believed to have been filmed in Paris.

Half of the UN’s 300 observers have left Syria as the violence intensifies.

Syria’s envoy to Cyprus has defected.

According to Reuters, Syrian Government troops are marching on Aleppo to stage a counteroffensive against the rebels.

We’ll keep you posted, but those are the major events that occurred before dawn in the United States.



In the meantime, here’s a full rundown of Syria’s military might >

