Syria Is Going To Hell Even More Today

Walter Hickey
Syrian Army

Photo: FreedomHouse

It’s been a huge day in Syria, with great live coverage from the Guardian. Here are some of the highlights:

  • Brazil has pulled all of its diplomats out of Syria.
  • A video has surfaced of a group calling themselves “Soldiers of the Omar Farouq Brigade in Syria” encouraging Muslims to join a jihad against the Assad regime. 
  • The Syrian Brigadier General who defected has put his name forward as a possible leader of a provisional government to replace Assad. The video release is believed to have been filmed in Paris. 
  • Half of the UN’s 300 observers have left Syria as the violence intensifies.  
  • Syria’s envoy to Cyprus has defected. 
  • According to Reuters, Syrian Government troops are marching on Aleppo to stage a counteroffensive against the rebels. 

We’ll keep you posted, but those are the major events that occurred before dawn in the United States. 

In the meantime, here's a full rundown of Syria's military might >

