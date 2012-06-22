This Scary Video Was Smuggled Out Of Syria's Most Devastated City

Max Fisher of the Atlantic points to this recently released video of an incredible scooter ride through Homs, the city in Syria that has seen near constant shelling for months now.



Homs is the same besieged that Channel 4 released a shocking video from in February. Officially there’s no reporters allowed into city (though two have died there already), so whatever videos have made it out are generally smuggled out or posted online by Syrians in the city.

Most videos have shown a shocking level of destruction in the city, once the third largest in the country with almost 700,000 residents.

As Fisher notes, the video was posted by Beirut-based news site Sawtberuit.com last Friday and we have no way of verifying it, but there’s no reason to doubt it at present.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

