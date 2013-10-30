Here's What It Looks Like If You're On The Receiving End Of A Tank Shell

This video from LiveLeak is reportedly from Jobar, Syria, one of the most fiercely embattled suburban districts right outside of Damascus.

There were even reports of chemical weapons use in Jobar, preceding the attack that killed an estimated 1,400 people.

Fighting around that area, as evidenced by use of chemical weapons, is nothing short of the most intense in the war. The district that holds Jobar — Ghoutta — has seen starvation, shelling, and now polio outbreaks.

The rebels may have been filming a propaganda video, but seem to have ditched the camera. As you can see, the tank, presumably Syrian army, obviously knew there were rebels there.

Were:

Now in slow motion:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.