If You Don't Care About The Syrian Conflict, This Video May Well Change Your Mind

This footage is from Homs, the war-torn city in Syria that recently saw the death of an American journalist and a French photographer from government shelling, and was smuggled out of the country by a French journalist, who si remaining anonymous and only going by the name “Mani”.



The clip below was shown on the UK’s Channel 4 last night, and picked up today by the New York Time’s Lede Blog (who have more details and video from the city).

There’s not really much more to say about the video, but if you hadn’t been paying attention to Syria before (perhaps because you didn’t know where to start) this video really is a must-see.

WATCH (some scenes may be disturbing):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.