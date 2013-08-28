This Video Of A Syrian Father Reunited With The Son He Thought Was Dead Will Bring You To Tears

The U.S. is on the brink

of a military strike against Syria, with much of the push for intervention coming from video evidence of an alleged chemical attack on Aug. 21.

The attack injured roughly 3,600 and killed hundreds, producing horrifying images of dead and injured — many of them children.

Those were just a small portion of many terrible and violent videos to come from the two-year-old conflict.

Fortunately, another video has come from the war-torn country: a father being reunited with the son he thought was lost. According to the video’s description, it was filmed on Aug. 25 in Zamalka.

Max Fisher at The Washington Post found the video which was posted Monday by Syrian activists. You don’t need to speak Arabic to understand the raw emotion and amazing moment when a father once again holds his son.

Fisher writes:

The man who first appears when the video opens isn’t the father — he’s someone else, perhaps another relative. It’s not until a minute in that the boy’s father appears, his face twisted in joy, running out of the house to see his son.

Watch the video:

