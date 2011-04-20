Bashar Al-Assad Just Demonstrated The Utter Futility Of Syrian Protests

Syria’s cabinet just approved lifting the 48-year emergency law. The state news agency said the government also abolished the state security court, which handled the trials of political prisoners, and approved a new law allowing the right to peaceful protests.



Sounds good, right? But the streets tell a different story.

Police fired on crowds in Homs this morning, according to the NYT. 14 demonstraters were killed on Sunday, and hundreds have been killed in the past month.

Just hours before lifting emergency law, the interior ministry warned Syrians “to refrain from any mass rallies or demonstrations or sit-ins” of any kind.

Thus the futility.

Protesters demand (1) Assad’s resignation and (2) various reforms. But without Assad’s resignation, all of those reforms may be meaningless.

See 11 Countries At Risk Of Becoming The Next Libya >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.