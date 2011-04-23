Two Days After Lifting Emergency Law, Syrian Police Kill 88 Protesters In Bloodiest Clashes Yet

Photo: AP

Yesterday saw the biggest protests yet in Syria and the bloodiest clashes so far.Human rights groups sent a list to Al Jazeera of 88 people who were killed yesterday by the police.



Syria’s official news agency, meanwhile, contends that 10 people died in clashes between protesters and passersby and that police did not use live ammo.

This comes just two days after Bashar al-Assad ended a 48-year state of emergency and introduced a series of supposed reforms. Obviously these reforms have had little effect.

President Obama condemned the violence and accused Syria of seeking Iranian help in the crackdown: “Instead of listening to their own people, President Assad is blaming outsiders while seeking Iranian assistance in repressing Syria’s citizens through the same brutal tactics that have been used by his Iranian allies.”

