Unprecedented 6-Ton Car Bomb Kills 60 In Syria

An activist on the ground in Syria told Al Jazeera that the car bomb which reportedly killed at least 60 government soldiers in Syria was packed with 6 tons of explosives.



The target was a military complex near al-Douwairinah, Aleppo’s international airport, reports Al Jazeera.

The group suspected of orchestrating the attack was Jabhat Al-Nusra, an Al Qaeda affiliated militant organisation that’s currently on the State Department list of terrorist groups.

The strike comes as Washington has stated its intent to arm Syrian rebels in order to defeat, and ultimately unseat President Bashar al Assad.

Many analysts remain sceptical that U.S. intelligence can properly vet the often ragtag Syrian rebels in order to keep arms out of the hands of Al Nusra.

“Already some of those weapons … have been shown in radical militants’ hands,” said Elizabeth O’Bagy, a senior research analyst at the Institute for the Study of War. “And even though the weapons are significantly better than they were before, they are still not the sophisticated kind the opposition would like.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.