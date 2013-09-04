DEM SENATOR: Nightmarish 'Disaster' Could Come With Congressional 'Micromanagement' Of Syria Authorization

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) warned on Tuesday that it could be a “recipe for disaster” if Congress tries to “micromanage” authorization for military action in Syria.

Kaine made the statements on “Morning Joe,” when he was making the argument that military action should be a bit more limited than defined by the White House in its draft resolution authorizing military force.

“I think, to your question, it would be a recipe for disaster to try to micromanage,” Kaine said in response to a question from Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson about the difference between members of Congress like him and Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who want broader action.

“My view of the constitution is — Congress has to be involved in the initiation of military action. But the president’s the Commander-in-Chief, and you’ve got to give the president some latitude in terms of implementing the congressional decision to initiate military action.”

Kaine said, though, that some limits were needed on the authorization, such as a finite duration and a provision that would require President Obama to get Congressional approval for any major escalations in Syria, such as boots on the ground.

Kaine’s sentiment was one that also worried McCain, who said in a subsequent appearance on “Morning Joe” that he feared the possibility of “535 commanders-in-chief” who would try to limit the President’s authority in carrying out military operations.

“I think that it would be, frankly, a risk,” McCain said. “If I thought it was a meaningless resolution that constrained the president from doing what’s necessary, I couldn’t vote for it.”

Here’s a clip of Kaine’s appearance:

