Syracuse buzzer-beater gave them an important upset win over Duke

Syracuse entered their matchup against No. 10 Duke needing a win to help their chances of making the NCAA Tournament and they got when John Gillon banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer.

After Duke played below preseason expectations for much of the season, they had turned it on of late, winning their last seven in a row. Things looked like it would be more of the same on Wednesday as the Blue Devils jumped out to an eight-point lead at the half.

But Syracuse fought back with nearly flawless shooting in the second half, and when Duke’s Luke Kennard missed a jumper with less than ten seconds to go, Syracuse chose not to call a timeout. Instead, Gillon got the ball with fo9ur seconds to go, brought the ball up the court, and banked in the winner.

Syracuse improves to 17-12 overall, 9-7 in the conference, and picks up a much-needed signature win.







