Princeton Review's Top Party School List Is Out, And Syracuse University Is #1

Syracuse University is the top party school in the country, according to the newest version of The Princeton Review’s college rankings.

Syracuse took the top spot from the University of Iowa, 2013’s number one party school in The Princeton Review’s annual ranking and this year’s second place school. The Orange placed fifth on last year’s list.

According to The Princeton Review, these lists are derived from a “survey that asked 130,000 students at 379 top colleges to rate their schools on dozens of topics and report on their campus experiences.” 62 rankings are included in The Princeton Review’s annual college guides.

Here are the top 10 party schools in the country, according to The Princeton Review:

Syracuse University University of Iowa University of California, Santa Barbara West Virginia University University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Lehigh University Penn State University University of Wisconsin — Madison Bucknell University University of Florida

Check out more rankings from The Princeton Review here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.