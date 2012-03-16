UPDATE: Syracuse Survives A Scare To 16th-Seeded UNC-Asheville In Controversial Fashion

Screenshot via CBS



UPDATESyracuse just eked out a win over 16th-seeded UNC-Asheville amid some shady officiating down the stretch. The final was 72-65.

There was a phantom lane violation call that gave Syracuse two points, and then a phantom out of bounds call on what looked like a Syracuse turnover with 30 second left.

Asheville, for their part, was inept on offence down the stretch.

But alas, Syracuse gets the victory and they’ll play Kansas State on Saturday.

ORIGINAL POST

Uh oh, No. 1-seeded Syracuse is only up 54-52 against 16th-seeded UNC-Asheville with less than 8 minutes left right now.

Syracuse is turning the ball over like crazy, and they’ve refused to abandon the 2-3 zone even though Asheville is raining threes.

A 16-seed has never beaten a 1-seed in 108 tries.

UPDATE

The refs are handing Syracuse the game. A phantom call gives Syracuse two points 68-63. 25 seconds left.

66-63 Cuse after trading hoops. 38 seconds left.

Asheville won’t die. 64-61 Cuse after a Bulldogs three. 55 seconds left.

So much for my “so much for that.” Asheville hits two free throws, forces a turnover, then gets a timeout. They’re down 6 with the ball with 2 minutes left.

Syracuse goes up 8 with a huge three. So much for that.

Syracuse just scored five-straight points to go up 59-54. Huge juncture in the game here with 5 minutes left.

We’re tied at 54-54 with 6 minutes left. Down to the wire ya’ll.

