Syracuse Students Think Diane Sawyer And CNBC Will Be There To Cover Their Anti-Jamie Dimon Dance Party

Is the Anti-Jamie Dimon dance-off blowing up?



The protest party is being held at 2 pm tomorrow at Syracuse on “the quad.”

Syracuse students just got this Facebook message from the Anti-Jamie Dimon facebook group. We’re reaching out to CNBC and ABC…

———————–

I have just heard from a very reliable source that there will be ABC News cameras on campus on Friday at 2 o’clock to the rally.

They will be sending footage down to NYC to be most likely aired on World News Tonight.

THAT’S WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DIANNE SAWYER.

And! CNBC will be there, too!

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE COME. For everyone that is going to have a buttload of debt when you graduate… come. Come because you love the university and think we deserve better.

(Come because maybe if The Colbert Report sees this maybe Steve will come talk?? Mmmmm???)

Whatever your reason please come and bring a friend. Bring your dog. This could be really, really big. Really. But not without a shit-ton of people.

Come and show America how much we the students kick arse.

With nothing but love,

Audra

