Syracuse Students Hold A Rage-Dance To Protest Having Jamie Dimon Speak At Their Graduation

Who could protest that face?

Photo: ap

Angry Syracuse students are protesting against having JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon speak at senior graduation this year, says Bloomberg.The protest will take place tomorrow night in the fun form of a raging dance party on the quad.



The theme of the dance is something like students “against using the 2010 commencement to restore the public image of the banking industry.”

We hope they are really serious, in which case we think the the 800 odd students who signed the petition should choreograph a dance to demonstrate what they mean by being “anti-validating the anti-environmental and anti-humanitarian interests of JP Morgan Chase.”

They must be crazy. Jamie Dimon is a great, relevant speaker. He has been embroiled in the housing crisis and Syracuse students are lucky to have him, if for no other reason than to let the man speak before they rage against whatever he’s going to say. (Yes, he’s still speaking.)

*** Update from a Syracuse grad. Alyson Shontell, Clusterstock’s resident Syracutie, says “the students should be focused on Jamie’s success rather than the industry he represents; I find it highly unlikely that his speech will do much to restore the “public image of the banking industry.”

