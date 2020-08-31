A Syracuse University professor was placed on leave after labelling coronavirus as "Chinese Communist Party Virus" in course syllabus

Maranie Staab/Reuters

A professor at Syracuse University was put on administrative leave for using derogatory racist language in a course syllabus, the school announced.

The announcement came after social media posts that said a course syllabus referred to the novel coronavirus as “Wuhan Flu” and “Chinese Communist Party Virus,” according to the campus newspaper.

The University declared the incident as “damaging to the learning environment for our students and offensive to Chinese, international and Asian-Americans everywhere who have experienced hate speech, rhetoric and actions since the pandemic began.”

“We will not allow any member of our community to violate the University’s commitment to a safe, inclusive and welcoming learning and living environment,” read the statement, which said an official complaint has been filed.

…Jon Zubieta who is a “distinguished professor” in Chemistry at Syracuse University for 17 years referred to COVID as the Wuhan Flu or Chinese Communist Party Virus in his syllabus ???? also sad to see students dismiss his actions and say, “it is what it is.” pic.twitter.com/QnJ4WyqUgG — zoe ???? (@zoeselesi) August 25, 2020

The student newspaper reported that the course syllabus came from Jon Zubieta, a distinguished professor of chemistry at Syracuse. Zubieta is on administrative leave, according to the university website. Insider reached out to Zubieta for comment and received an automatic reply that he was on administrative leave. He has not responded to additional requests for comment.

Zero Lin, who is an international student from China and currently a senior at Syracuse, told Insider that although he is not enrolled in the course, he found the incident “definitely depressing.”

“We’ve been hearing the Trump administration call COVID-19 as China virus,” Lin added, referencing Trump using terms like “Kung Flu” and “Chinese virus” when talking about coronavirus.

The president’s “language normalizes the racist association between Asian bodies and disease, and emboldens violence against Asian Americans,” Michelle N. Huang, an assistant professor of English and Asian American studies at Northwestern University, previously told Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.