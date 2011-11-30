Former Syracuse Police Chief Knew About The Bernie Fine Child Molestation Allegations In 2002

Dennis DuVal, the former Syracuse police chief, and a former Syracuse basketball player, allegedly knew of the child molestation accusations against Bernie Fine in 2002.



Current police chief Frank Fowler told the Post Standard:

“The Syracuse Police Chief at that time, Dennis DuVal, was made aware of the allegations against Bernie Fine,” Fowler said in a long explanation of the city’s handling of the call.

DuVal was a basketball player at SU from 1972-1974, two years before Fine was hired.

DuVal would not answer the Post Standard’s questions on Monday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.