Breathe Big East Lovers, You Can Enjoy Syracuse And Pitt Until 2014

The Big East met in New York Tuesday, and officials determined Syracuse and Pittsburgh would honour the 27-month exit rule and play the 2012 and 2013 seasons in the Big East, according to the NYT.



The 27-month rule came after Virginia Tech and Miami left the league abruptly back in 2003, Pittsburgh Chancellor Mark Nordenberg helped create the rule.

While this gives Big East fans a chance to enjoy their favourite conference for a while it’s really a waste of two seasons for both Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

As for the Big East, they are looking to add Army and Air Force as football only schools.

If Rutgers and UConn also leave the Big East, as rumoured, there is a good chance the conference will lose its automatic BCS bid for the 2013-2014 season. If this were to happen, the Big East is headed towards being at the same level as the MAC.

