The ACC Extends Formal Invitations To Syracuse And Pittsburgh To Join The League*

Photo: AP

Two Big East schools, Syracuse University and the University of Pittsburgh are talking with the A.C.C., according to the New York Times.The Times is reporting a person of direct knowledge of the talks says this is true, and no one in the Big East, or the A.C.C. is denying it.



There have been no talks of timetables yet. Syracuse athletic director declined comment, and basketball coach Jim Boeheim said:

“I wouldn’t be surprised by anything, but I don’t know anything right now.”

The Big East is a struggling football conference, and if Syracuse and Pittsburgh left, it would be in even more serious trouble.

UPDATE:

The ACC announced they have unanimously voted to let Syracuse and Pittsbugh join the league, according to the AP.

There is not a time frame yet, but according to Big East rules, teams must give the league 27 months notice, and pay a $5 million exit fee.

The Big East was completely unaware the two teams were considering the ACC until yesterday morning.

Rutgers and UConn are also candidates for the switch.

This is bad news for the Big East, especially in football. It is possible the Big East may lose its BCS bid when it runs out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.