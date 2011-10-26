A Syracuse Lacrosse Player Got A DWI While He Was Driving His Coach's Car

Photo: AP Images

Kevin Drew, a senior on the Syracuse lacrosse team is being charged with driving while intoxicated, a hit and run, and resisting arrest, according to the Syracuse Post Standard.At the time, Drew was driving a Chevy Trail Blazer owned by head coach John Desko. A police officer chased the car at 50 mph until Drew finally pulled over. The officer then had to kick Drew in the chest, as he got out of the car and “took an aggressive stance.”



Drew said the car was his roommate’s, John Desko’s son, who is also a member of the lacrosse team. Desko told the Post Standard neither he, nor his son knew Drew took the car.

When the officer asked how much Drew had been drinking, he responded: “A lot.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.