Syracuse coach Dino Babers gave an incredible post-game speech after upsetting Virginia Tech

Syracuse upset No. 17 Virginia Tech on Saturday with two touchdowns in the final eight minutes to win 31-17.

After the game, ESPN cameras captured head coach Dino Babers post-game speech, and boy is it great.

Babers gets the players riled up by pointing out that Virginia Tech was a three-touchdown favourite to win the game, even though it was being played in Syracuse. And that was just part of the crescendo that starts calmly and ends with the players jumping up and down in sheer bliss.

The first time I watched this I was ready to strap on a Syracuse uniform and go hit a Hokie and I am one of the few sports writers who didn’t go to Syracuse.

Syracuse locker room is LIT pic.twitter.com/h7MElz0XiS

— ESPNU (@ESPNU) October 15, 2016

