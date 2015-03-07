NCAA suspends Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim for 9 games

Syracuse head basketball coach Jim Boeheim has been suspended nine games by the NCAA for “multiple infractions” according to John O’Brien of Syracuse.com.

In addition, both the Syracuse football team and basketball team have been placed on probation for the next five years and the basketball team must surrender three scholarships a year for the next four years. However, the teams have not been banned from any postseason games beyond Syracuse’s self-imposed ban on the basketball team for this season.

In an attempt to be proactive in response to the NCAA’s investigation, the university imposed the postseason ban on the basketball team for this season back in February. At the time, Boeheim said the school was “acknowledging that past mistakes occurred.”

The basketball program will have to forfeit some wins from five different seasons between 2004 and 2012. However, it is unclear how many wins will be vacated and the program will not be forced to give up their 2003 national championship.

The details of the violations have not been released, however, there were earlier reports that the violations included both academic issues and players receiving extra benefits and that the most serious violations involved the men’s basketball team.

