With Syracuse And Pitt To The ACC We Won't See EPIC Big East Tournament Games Like This One Anymore

The Big East is a powerhouse in basketball. It’s filled with bitter rivalries and the tournament is always a must watch.



But the conference is losing two of its best basketball teams to the ACC, and a lot of basketball fans are disappointed, rightfully so.

We certainly won’t see games like this in the Big East Tournament at the Garden anymore. Especially if the league deteriorates even more with a possible loss of UConn and Rutgers.

Syracuse t-shirt maker Holy Shirt! put it right: “244 points. 226 minutes. 6 overtimes. 2 days. 1 for the ages.”

Watch the highlights below:

