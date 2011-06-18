Man Dresses Up In Bra And Panties And Stabs neighbour's Pygmy Goat To Death After Taking "Synthetic Drugs"

A pygmy goat

A new generation of synthetic cannaboids is spreading around America.Described in a thrilling article by Businessweek, these compounds are made using legal substances and designed to mimic various drugs. They have also led to increased reports of bad side effects.



Many cathinones are repackaged as “bath salts”… Instead of being sold by the jar, though, they are sold at much smaller retailers in small packets with names such as Sexperience, Ivory Wave, or Vanilla Sky for up to $50 a pop. Rather than drop one in the bath water, users crush it up to be snorted, smoked, or swallowed. Bath salt usage has followed a similar spike: There were 302 calls to poison centres in 2010 and 2,507 by the end of May this year. According to Dr. Mark Ryan, director of the Louisiana Poison centre, these bath salts can cause paranoia, extreme anxiety, delusion, combativeness, suicidal thoughts, chest pains, and even “excited delirium,” the so-called Superman effect, where a user becomes so excited and detached from reality that he or she continues to rampage even after being shot, becoming nearly impossible to restrain. Additional news reports show that in Louisiana a 21-year-old allegedly snorted a pack of bath salts and suffered three days of intermittent psychotic episodes before fatally shooting himself. Other cases of users losing control include a Mississippi man who used a skinning knife to slash his own face, a Kentucky woman who abandoned her two-year-old son along the interstate after hallucinating that he was a demon

and a West Virginia man who dressed up in a bra and panties and stabbed his neighbour’s pygmy goat to death.

