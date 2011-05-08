This New Dashboard Lets You Monitor Social Media Conversations About Your Brand Everywhere

Synthesio, a company that monitors social media conversations for brands, will announce tomorrow its new dashboard system for doing that, called Unity.



Synthesio’s system stands out for two reasons:

It monitors much more than Facebook or Twitter, in particular it crawls user forums, which is trickier and in practice is often much more important for many brands;

It works in over 30 languages. Synthesio has teams of translators around the world and around the clock that monitor conversations in many languages and make it all accessible to marketers in one dashboard.

So this is much more than just a souped up TweetDeck. It aims to be a really powerful tool that really fits the needs of big brands that need to monitor conversations everywhere, and not just Twitter mentions in English. Another difference with TweetDeck, though, is that it’s not free.

We profiled Synthesio and its Founder/CEO Loic Moisand before, because the company is bootstrapped and profitable with 30 employees in three international offices (Paris, London and New York), which is impressive, especially in a sector like social media where startups can be long in venture funding and short in revenues.

Here’s a screenshot of Unity:

Photo: Synthesio

Here’s a video explaining how it works:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t Miss: 10 Brilliant Startups That Failed Because They Were Ahead Of Their Time →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.