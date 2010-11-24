Here's How I Bootstrapped My Company To 25 Employees In 3 Countries In 4 Years

Photo: .A.A. via Flickr

Synthesio is a startup that provides social media monitoring services to big companies. The company got started 4 years ago and now have 25 employees and big global brands like Nestlé, Toyota, Nike and Pfizer as customers. But what’s most impressive is that the company was completely bootstrapped — these guys don’t need venture capital!



As big companies get deeper into the weeds of social media, trying to woo customers, get intelligence, and prevent a bad experience from going viral, we think social media monitoring is going to be an important market to watch.

Synthesio, which already has offices in Paris and London, opened a New York office this month, so we thought it was a good time to catch up with Loic Moisand, their cofounder and CEO. We did a Twitter interview to find out more about the company — and how he was able to bootstrap a successful company in such a competitive space.

