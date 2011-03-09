How A Swiss Company Spent $15 Million To Get A Controversial Enzyme Into America's Corn Crop

The USDA recently approved a form of industrial corn that upsets the North American Miller’s Association, who warn that contamination would have “significant adverse impacts.”



Why did Enogen, which is used for ethanol production, get approval?

The answer has something to do with the surge in lobbying activity from Swiss biotech firm Syngenta, during which they created campaign funding relationships with almost every high-ranking agricultural official in Congress.

From 2000 to 2010, Syngenta spent a remarkable $15.4 million on campaign contributions through its PAC and both direct and third party lobbying activities.

Click here to see Syngenta’s lobbying trail >

Click here to learn more about Enogen >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.