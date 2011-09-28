SYNERGISTIC! Actor Ashton Kutcher Name Drops Startup Investments During Two & A Half Men

Nicholas Carlson

Actor and VC Ashton Kutcher used a laptop splattered with startup logos during Two & A Half Men last night.

Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley noticed.

A couple of the startups – including Foursquare – are Kutcher investments.

Not that we’re complaining!

Kutcher’s character is supposed to be an Internet billionaire in the show, so such laptop decorations are entirely plausible.

In fact…where’s Fashism?

Check it out:

Ashton Kutcher Two & A Half Men

