This Is The Keurig Of Beer

CRAFT beer on tap is about to become available in your kitchen.

SYNEK, a St. Louis-based startup that launched on Kickstarter last month, is basically a Keurig coffee machine for beer.

The SYNEK takes vacuum-sealed bags of beer and pumps in carbonation, much like a Sodastream. It’s meant for small craft breweries who want to avoid the expense of bottling and the short shelf life of growlers.

Many craft beer brands have already agreed for their brews to be sold in SYNEK bags, including Harpoon Brewery and Red Eye Brewing Company, among others.

Users can also fill their bags with the beer of their choice, using a special hose.

According to the company’s Kickstarter page, SYNEK bags maintain their quality for more than 30 days, compared to growlers, which last two days after bring opened. Users can also adjust the temperature and CO2 pressure in the SYNEK dispenser to create their perfect brew.

The machine plugs into any outlet.

“It’s got the convenience of a Keurig coffee machine, the volume of two growlers, the spirit of a falcon, and all the variety you’ve ever wanted,” said founder Steve Young in a video about the product (below).

SYNEK is working towards its fundraising goal of $US250,000 and hopes to launch in early 2015.

