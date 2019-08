A historic synagogue in New York City is on fire

A massive fire in New York City has engulfed an abandoned synagogue, appearing to cause major damage.

The fire was reported at 60 Norfolk Street, in the Lower East Side neighbourhood of Manhattan. The building appears to be Beth Hamedrash Hagodol synagogue, which formerly housed an Orthodox Jewish congregation.

Here is video of the fire:

Firefighters are on the scene, but the roof of the building has reportedly collapsed:

The buildingĀ was built in 1850 as a Baptist church and was used as an Orthodox synagogue fromĀ 1885 to 2007, when it was closed by the congregation. Here’s what it looked like before the fire:

NY: Photo, Massive fire destroys Beth Hamedrash Hagadol Synagogue in Manhattan, cause unknown, fire crews on scene, no known injuries pic.twitter.com/ZKAYtZtgdk

— Yiddish News (@YiddishNews) May 14, 2017

Corner of Norfolk and Broome. Is this the Beth Hamdresh temple? #NYC #Fire ???????????? pic.twitter.com/DEsWOOvpah

— Billy Procida (@TheBillyProcida) May 14, 2017

Things got real bad in last 10 minutes. Roof collapsing and smell finally reached us. #les #NYC fire ???????????? pic.twitter.com/4eC5P7LgVM

— Billy Procida (@TheBillyProcida) May 14, 2017

