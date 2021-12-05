Symone Sanders dismisses notion that she’s leaving Kamala Harris’ office over displeasure with the job: ‘I have earned a break’

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the press as senior advisor and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders looks on at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport near Greer, S.C., before she boards Air Force Two to return to Washington, DC, on June 14, 2021. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Symone Sanders told The Washington Post that her exit from Harris’ office has nothing to do with displeasure.

“I’m getting married next year. I would like to plan my wedding. You know, I have earned a break,” she said.

Harris’ staff turnover and her sagging poll numbers have worried Democrats who see her as the future leader of the party.

Symone Sanders, the high-profile senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, dismissed any notion that she is leaving her position due to dissatisfaction and emphasized that she’s “earned a break” after maintaining a rigorous work schedule over the past few years, per an interview with The Washington Post.

After last week’s announcement that Sanders would soon depart her role with Harris — along with the expected exits of Peter Velz, the director of press operations, and Vince Evans, the deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs in Harris’ office — some Democrats are beginning to worry about the turnover in the vice president’s office.

With Harris seen as presumed Democratic presidential frontrunner in 2024 if President Joe Biden opts out of reelection and the natural leader of the party in 2028 if the president serves for two terms, all eyes are on the performance of the former California Attorney General and US senator.

Sanders, who was previously the national press secretary for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in 2016 and served as a senior advisor for Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, was one of the Harris’ most notable staffing selections when her hiring was announced last November.

In her interview with The Post, Sanders said that she looked forward to a new challenge but did not elaborate on her next career move.

“I’ve been with the president since before he announced his run for president. I staffed him on the road. I traveled with him for nearly two years and during that time, there were days when on Monday I would get on a plane with Joe Biden. And then the plane would land in Delaware I would drive from Delaware to Washington DC. And Tuesday morning, I would be on a plane with Kamala Harris,” she said.

“I’m getting married next year. I would like to plan my wedding. You know, I have earned a break. So me deciding that I’m leaving has absolutely nothing to do with my unhappiness,” she added.

Sanders, who last year released a book, “No, You Shut Up: Speaking Truth to Power and Reclaiming America,” was previously a political analyst and commentator for CNN before joining the Biden campaign.

While speaking with The Post, she gave thanks to Harris for affording her the chance to work in such a prominent role.

“I feel honored every single day to work for the vice president who gave me an opportunity to be her spokesperson at the highest levels,” she said.