Sad Nokia Wants You To Know It's Activating 300,000 Smartphones Daily

Nokia’s open source smartphone software platform Symbian wants to un-bury a nugget of news for everyone.Earlier this week Canalys released a report on the state of the smartphone market. The big bold headlines focused on Android’s 886% growth rate on year over year basis, and the fact that Android blew past RIM and the iPhone to take the lead in U.S. smartphone sales.



Adding to the Android momentum, Eric Schmidt said Google is now seeing 200,000 Android phones activated daily. That’s an impressive 73 million annual run rate.

Pshaw to all that, says Symbian. The company points out that according to Canalys’ research, there’s 300,000 Symbian devices activated on a daily basis, which equals 109.5 million phones activated annually.

It’s an impressive figure, but let’s not kid ourselves. Android is a heat seeking missile coming right after it.

Canalys said in its release, “Nokia’s market dominance is not as unassailable as it once was, with its performance outpaced by growth in the smart phone market as a whole.” It also calls the U.S., “the largest smart phone market in the world by a significant margin.”

There is NO excitement or momentum around Symbian in U.S. Internationally, it doesn’t seem much better. When we talk to mobile developers from around the world — India, Korea, the UK, the US — none of them ever talk about working on projects for Symbian.

