Symantec (SYMC) Just Too Expensive

Friedman Billings cuts Symantec (SYMC) as they believe the risk/reward is no longer attractive and the economy is too weak for more than modest returns:



At current levels, Symantec’s valuation represents a more neutral risk/reward ratio, in our opinion. With shares up 25% year-to-date and some potential macro headwinds ahead that could temper near-term growth expectations, we see modest share appreciation over the coming quarters.

Friedman Billings cuts Symantec (SYMC) from Outperform to MARKET PERFORM, target price $23.

See Also:

Symantec (SYMC) Continues Turnaround, Heading For $25 (SYMC)

Symantec “Stabilizing Fundamentals,” CS Raises Estimates, Sees Upside (SYMC)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.