Symantec (SYMC) Continues Turnaround, Heading For $25

Credit Suisse reiterates OUTPERFORM on Symantec (SYMC) and has additional confidence in its target price of $25:



During the initial two days of the Symantec Vision user

conference, we accumulated several data points that boost our confidence in our positive thesis on the stock, as we believe that Symantec’s cost-cutting initiatives, realigned compensation structure, channel program enhancements, and improved execution will lead to revenue and margins ahead of consensus expectations.

