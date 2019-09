Berlusconi and Minetti

A judge ruled this morning that Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi must stand trial on sex charges. Specifically, the charge has to do with paying for sex with a minor, and then abusing his power to get her released by the police.His trial begins on April 6.



It’s the trial of the century, no doubt.

