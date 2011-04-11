Sylvester Stallone To Direct "The Expendables 2"

Sylvester Stallone had announced early last month that he would not be back to direct The Expendables 2 so that he could instead concentrate on the acting part of his job.



Well, the search for a new director turned out to be more difficult than first imagined, so Sylvester Stallone has decided that he will, in fact, actually direct The Expendables 2. Sly was originally supposed to begin production on Headshot first, but director Wayne Kramer‘s departure from that action thriller has left the project in limbo. Stallone will now make The Expendables 2 first, instead.

Ken Kaufman and David Agosto are writing the The Expendables 2, with input from Sylvester Stallone. It is not known yet who will be returning for this sequel, but it is expected to begin shooting later this year.

The Expendables 2 is in development and stars Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis. The film is directed by Sylvester Stallone.

