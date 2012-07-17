Sylvester Stallone Speaks Out About His Son's Tragic Death—Here's Today's Buzz

- APSylvester Stallone at the premiere of “Daylight” in 1996 with his wife Jennifer Flavin and son, Sage.After losing his son over the weekend to an apparent overdose, Sylvester Stallone tells TMZ “When a parent loses a child there is no greater pain. Therefore I am imploring people to respect my talented son’s memory and feel compassion for his loving mother Sasha … This agonizing loss will be felt for the rest of our lives. Sage was our first child and the centre of our universe and I am humbly begging for all to have my son’s memory and soul left in peace.”
- Despite varying musical genres, Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams, who have been married since 2009, will collaborate on Moore’s next album together. Moore says, “There’s tremendous influence right now around the house—from the music I’ve been introduced to, and being in a healthy, happy relationship. I think that still garners a lot of material to write about.”
- Charlie Sheen’s former “Goddess” girlfriend Bree Olsen reveals “Yes, he would tweet in bed… “Charlie discovered Twitter when we started dating, so we had some funny experiences.”
- Lindsay Lohan is going to have a new baby brother or sister thanks to her father Michael Lohan, who is expecting with his on/off girlfriend Kate Major, a former tabloid magazine reporter. The only hitch is that the baby was conceived illegally, as Major had a restraining order against Lohan and the two were not supposed to see each other.
- In an effort to ease her money woes, Octomom Nadye Suleman is now stripping, The mother of 14 had her first gig in front of a live crowd on Friday at the Playhouse Gentlemen’s Club in Hallandale, Florida.
- Watch Jimmy Fallon impersonate Russell Brand reading an issue of Us Weekly magazine while skewering fellow celebrities.
