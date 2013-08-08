Sylvester Stallone Slams Bruce Willis As 'Greedy And Lazy' After 'Expendables' Exit

It’s no secret that Bruce Willis is hard to work with.

So when it was announced this week that Harrison Ford will be replacing Willis in “Expendables 3,” the movie’s co-star and first instalment director, Sylvester Stallone, was openly overjoyed.

Stallone took to his Twitter account to slam Willis to his nearly 1 million followers.

WILLIS OUT… HARRISON FORD IN !!!! GREAT NEWS !!!!! Been waiting years for this!!!!

— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) August 6, 2013

Then Stallone got even more personal about Willis:

GREEDY AND LAZY …… A SURE FORMULA FOR CAREER FAILURE

— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) August 6, 2013

Stallone’s rep confirmed to The Huffington Post that the tweet was in fact made in reference to Willis, but refused to elaborate.

Willis was part of the first two hugely successful instalment of the “Expendables” franchise, which grossed over half a billion dollars combined worldwide.

Production for “The Expendables 3” is set to begin later this month with Jackie Chan,Wesley Snipes, Nicolas Cage and Milla Jovovich joining the star-studded cast.

“New TEAM a Blessing! Best Group of the year,” Stallone tweeted in July. “EXPENDABLES Looking Fresh and Strong.”

The film is set to open in theatres Nov. 15, 2014.

