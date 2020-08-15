Sylvester Stallone is selling his $400,000 Cadillac Escalade customised to feel like a private jet inside — take a closer look

Becker Automotive Design Sylvester Stallone’s Becker Cadillac ESV.

Sylvester Stallone is selling his custom Cadillac Escalade for $US350,000.

Stallone originally paid more than $US400,000 for the opulent SUV, which includes features like a mobile internet system, plush reclining seats, and a 43-inch TV.

With just 1,000 miles on the odometer, the Escalade is practically brand new.

It’s up for sale through Becker Automotive Design, which originally customised the SUV.

Sylvester Stallone’s highly customised 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV is up for grabs, and it can be yours for a cool $US350,000.

Yes, $US350,000 is more than quadruple the price of an ordinary Escalade, but this is no ordinary Escalade. The Escalade in question was thoroughly modified by Becker Automotive Design, which specialises in transforming normal luxury vehicles into roving first-class cabins for clients including “heads of state, Silicon Valley and Seattle financiers and entrepreneurs, movie and music studio chiefs, Hollywood celebrities,” and “VIPs from around the world.”

Becker stretched Stallone’s Escalade by 20 inches and revamped the interior, adding in large reclining armchairs, wooden tray tables, flat-screen TVs, and a mobile internet system. All in all, the SUV cost Stallone $US409,000 new, making its current price quite the bargain – especially considering it only has 1,000 miles on the clock.

Keep scrolling to take a closer look at Sly Stallone’s Escalade, which is now for sale through Becker’s website.

Sylvester Stallone’s heavily customised Cadillac Escalade ESV has hit the market for $US350,000.

Becker Automotive Design, which builds and sells luxurious SUVs and vans, built out the Caddy specifically for Stallone to the tune of $US409,000.

“I enjoyed personally designing the luxurious interior with Howard Becker,” Stallone said, according to the car’s listing. “I hope the new owner gets years of fulfilling use from this sensationally appointed Becker Cadillac ESV.”

The SUV is practically brand new and comes equipped with a whole array of luxury add-ons not found in your typical Escalade.

For starters, Becker stretched the Caddy by 20 inches and lengthened the rear doors for easier entry and exit.

That makes room for a spacious interior reminiscent of a private jet’s cabin.

The rear seats recline fully …

… feature leg rests that rise up out of the floor …

… and have airline-style folding tables made from Japanese ash wood veneer.

A rear-facing three-person bench seat tucks out of the way when not in use …

… and folds out when needed.

For entertainment, the SUV includes a 43-inch TV …

… which raises and lowers to serve as a partition between the driver and passengers.

It also comes with a smaller TV for rear-facing passengers …

… and a small liquor compartment hidden in the side console.

Becker also equipped the SUV with electric window curtains.

For working on the go, the Cadillac sports a military-grade on-board router that can run SIM cards from two different carriers, Becker says.

Stallone’s Escalade ESV is being sold with only 1,000 miles on the clock, and you can head to Becker’s site to learn more.

