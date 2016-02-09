Sylvester Stallone offered to boycott this year's Oscars in solidarity with 'Creed' director

Sylvester Stallone was ready to boycott this year’s Oscars in solidarity with his “Creed” colleagues.

“I remember I spoke with [‘Creed’ director] Ryan Coogler when this happened and I said, ‘How do you want to handle this? Because I feel like you are responsible for me being here,'” Stallone told TheWrap at the luncheon honouring this year’s Oscars nominees on Monday.

Coogler, who is African-American, and “Creed” star Michael B. Jordan were both passed over for Oscar nominations this year. Stallone, though, was nominated for reprising the role of Rocky Balboa in the film — and he’s currently favoured to win.

Stallone, who also served as a producer and writer on “Creed” remembered, “I said, ‘If you don’t want me to go, I won’t.’ He said, ‘I want you to go.’ That’s the kind of guy he is. He wanted me to stand up for the film.”

Many members of the entertainment community have spoken up against the Oscars’ absence of major nominations for black people — including the second shutout for black actors in two consecutive years.

Spike Lee, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and George Clooney are among the

many celebrities who expressed their anger over the lack of diversity in the Oscar awards nominations.

In response, the Academy reiterated its intention to make diversity a priority, and is changing some rules to do so.

