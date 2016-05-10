Netflix and Sylvester Stallone are teaming up for a global competition show called 'Ultimate Beastmaster'

Netflix is now getting into the reality TV competition game.

The streaming giant announced Monday that it’s launching a 10-episode series titled “Ultimate Beastmaster” that will be produced by Sylveter Stallone and also star the Oscar nominee.

Touted as the first international competition series of its kind, the series will have six local versions featuring languages, competitors, and hosts from each competing country. Each hour-long episode will feature 12 competitors, two from each country, who will take on, as the release calls, “one of the most physically demanding obstacle courses ever devised” — The Beast.

At the end of each episode, a “Beastmaster” will be crowned and in the final episode of the season, the nine individual winners from each episode will compete against each other, and one will become “Ultimate Beastmaster.”

The show will feature 108 competitors in total and the countries involved in the show are the US, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Germany, and Japan.

Terry Crews.

Local celebrities and athletes will be commentators throughout the competition. They include:

U.S.: Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Ridiculous Six”), Charissa Thompson (Extra TV, Fox Sports)

Brazil: Anderson Silva (UFC Middleweight Champion), Rafinha Bastos (Comedian, Journalist and TV Personality)

South Korea: Seo Kyung Suk (Actor, Comedian and TV Host), Park Kyeong Rim (Actress, Comedian and TV Host)

Mexico: Ines Sainz (Journalist, Sportscaster & TV Host), Luis Ernesto Franco (Actor and Producer)

Germany: Hans Sarpei (Former Soccer Player, TV Personality), Luke Mockridge (Comedian)

Japan: Sayaka Akimoto (Actress), Yuji Kondo (Sports Anchor)

All episodes will be made available at the same moment globally.

There’s more to this than just launching a clever reality TV show. As Netflix continues to expand its service across the globe, having an international competition (with local personalities from those regions) only makes the company more attractive to other parts of the world.

The series currently has no release date.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.