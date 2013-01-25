'Rocky' Star Reportedly Shelled Out Big Bucks To Settle Half-Sister's Abuse Allegations

The action hero made famous for his roles in “Rambo” and the “Rocky” franchise reportedly paid his half-sister millions of dollars over allegations he abused her for years.



Sylvester Stallone agreed 26 years ago to give his half-sister Toni-Ann Filiti-Schaub $2 million plus $16,666.66 per month for the rest of her life, plus a trust with $50,000 per year, the New York Post’s Page Six exclusively reported Wednesday.

Filiti claimed the movie star physically abused her, allegations Stallone has strenuously denied.

However, he reportedly agreed to settle after she threatened to sue him.

Stallone’s mother Jacqueline Stallone, who was also Filiti’s mother, says the lawsuit threats were nothing more than blackmail.

“This was nothing more than a shakedown,” Jacqueline told Page Six. “Toni-Ann was on 65 Oxycontin pills a day, and she threatened Sylvester. A drug addict will do anything. When Sylvester became famous, she didn’t have to hook. He was trying to help her. He caved in.”

Stallone’s rep indicated the star’s half-sister had indeed blackmailed him, but Filiti’s son Edd told Page Six he stands by his mother’s claims that she was abused. Filiti died of lung cancer in August 2011.

