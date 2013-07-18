SyFy Announces Twitter Contest To Name 'Sharknado' Sequel

A “Sharknado” sequel was confirmed on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, as was an online contest to determine the title.



Flying sharks invade New York City in the follow-up to Syfy’s trashy thriller, which garnered 5,000 tweets per minute during its July 11 premiere.

Twitter users can tweet title entries to @SyfyMovies using the hashtag #Sharknado.

“Every once in a while, there is a perfect storm — on television. The fans are clamoring for a sequel. Or perhaps it will be a prequel,” said Syfy’s executive vice president of programming and original movies, Thomas Vitale, in a statement. “What we can guarantee is that ‘Sharknado 2’ will be lots of fun.”

Produced by The Asylum, “Sharknado 2” (working title) is slated to premiere in 2014.

Here are some promising suggestions from the Twittersphere:

@SyfyMovies Sharknado 2: Not just another fish out of water #sharknado — Morgan Rawlings (@PandaMGR) July 17, 2013

@SyfyMovies Sharknado 2: Eye of the Tiger Shark #SharknadoSequel — John Pseudonym (@JohnPseudonym) July 17, 2013

The Syfy announcement is on the heels of the network’s trailer release for “Ghost Shark,” in which a dead shark seeks revenge on the entire human race.

The backstory: “When Ava’s father is brutally murdered, no one believes that the ghost shark got him — except the crazy lighthouse keeper Finch.”

If you doubted it could get any better than that, know that the leading role of Ava is played by an all-grown-up, bikini-clad Mackenzie Rosman, who starred as Ruthie Camden in “7th Heaven.”

“Ghost Shark” premieres August 22. Watch the awful trailer below:

